Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.92 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0716 or 0.00000803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OKEx, BiteBTC and CoinTiger. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $17.89 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,911.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.15 or 0.02111330 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.23 or 0.02605913 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00473197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012284 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00679730 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00068479 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00023920 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00458646 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinTiger, OKEx, HADAX and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

