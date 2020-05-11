Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Update

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the April 15th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 75,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 16,332 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AE traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,667. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $431.34 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.