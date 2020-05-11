AdEx Trading Down 10.6% This Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One AdEx token can currently be bought for $0.0699 or 0.00000812 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Liqui, Upbit and HitBTC. Over the last week, AdEx has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $117,603.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.97 or 0.02182479 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00090531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00174342 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00041746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Upbit, Liqui, Kyber Network, IDEX, Gatecoin, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

