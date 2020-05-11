AdHive Trading Up 15.5% Over Last Week (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. AdHive has a total market cap of $113,055.76 and $153.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AdHive has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AdHive token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AdHive Profile

AdHive (ADH) is a token. It launched on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

