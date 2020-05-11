Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Update

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the April 15th total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director James W. Jr. Newman purchased 19,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $25,144.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADIL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.37. 13,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,858. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.17.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

