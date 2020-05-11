Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.64. 52,519,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,068,944. The company has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 128.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,669,538. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

