Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) Short Interest Down 86.4% in April

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the April 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 133,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,752. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

