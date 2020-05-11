AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Short Interest Update

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the April 15th total of 190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AEZS traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.05. 338,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.46. AEterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $23.99 million, a P/E ratio of -52.47 and a beta of 1.83.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.64). The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AEterna Zentaris stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 117,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.59% of AEterna Zentaris as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

