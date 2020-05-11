AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) Short Interest Update

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, an increase of 103.9% from the April 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Currently, 19.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, CIO Thomas Durkin purchased 10,000 shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,399.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David N. Roberts purchased 50,000 shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $534,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,863.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 51,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 21,749 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MITT traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $2.06. 6,070,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a market cap of $70.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.83. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 51.14%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

