Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIRT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Air T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Air T from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

NASDAQ AIRT traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Air T has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $95,599.50. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 11,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $135,914.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at $83,026.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 22,530 shares of company stock valued at $267,934. 53.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

