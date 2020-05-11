Akroma Tops 1-Day Volume of $59.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $8,280.24 and $59.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded 61.9% higher against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.37 or 0.02175268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00069890 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma.

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.