AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 356.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,552 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of AlarmCom worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AlarmCom by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,022,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,324,000 after buying an additional 66,630 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in AlarmCom by 14.9% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,679,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,330,000 after buying an additional 217,967 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AlarmCom by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after buying an additional 321,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AlarmCom by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,625,000 after buying an additional 17,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,189,000 after purchasing an additional 155,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALRM. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $50.05 on Monday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.13 million. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AlarmCom news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $47,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 458,724 shares in the company, valued at $17,027,834.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $1,446,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,098,985.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,327 over the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

