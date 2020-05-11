Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 101.0% from the April 15th total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 157,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16,177 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,705,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 108,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

ALSK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.30. 430,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,306. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $120.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.27 million for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.04%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

