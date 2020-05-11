Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.

ALB has been the topic of several other research reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

Shares of ALB traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.17. The company had a trading volume of 116,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,459. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average is $70.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Albemarle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,276,000 after acquiring an additional 213,238 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Albemarle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,441,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,371,000 after buying an additional 158,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Albemarle by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,582,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,584,000 after buying an additional 120,444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,495,000 after buying an additional 61,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,109,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,597 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

