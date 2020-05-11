Algorand Hits Market Cap of $134.23 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, CoinEx and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $134.23 million and $50.33 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.60 or 0.02161704 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00090215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00174006 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00042069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand’s total supply is 3,238,444,234 coins and its circulating supply is 707,172,391 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

