Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Bp Plc

Bp Plc boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.7% of Bp Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $62,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.90 on Monday, hitting $206.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,004,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,940,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The stock has a market cap of $524.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.42.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

