Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 2.4% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $4.21 on Monday, reaching $205.40. 17,881,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,238,883. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.88 and a 200 day moving average of $201.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

