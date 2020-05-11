Alpha Token Hits Market Cap of $78,391.13 (A)

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Alpha Token has a total market capitalization of $78,391.13 and $917.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, CoinLim, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and EtherFlyer. During the last week, Alpha Token has traded up 25.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.26 or 0.02163049 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00090165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00174828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Alpha Token

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,734,757 tokens. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpha Token’s official message board is t.me/alpha_token.

Alpha Token Token Trading

Alpha Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, CoinLim, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

