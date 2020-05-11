Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Sentry Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $542,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,578,309 shares of company stock worth $103,802,735 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $14.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,403.26. 1,410,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,150. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $947.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,208.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,323.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

