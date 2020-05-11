Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $19.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,407.99. The company had a trading volume of 895,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,155. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,208.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,323.32. The firm has a market cap of $947.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 282,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $18,453,061.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,578,309 shares of company stock worth $103,802,735 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

