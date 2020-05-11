Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Cut by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $74,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,384.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,204.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,321.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $944.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

