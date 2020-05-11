alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €16.00 by Baader Bank

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective from research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AOX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.40) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.30 ($22.44) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.40 ($15.58) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.20 ($18.84) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.34 ($19.00).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

AOX traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €13.40 ($15.58). 333,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 4.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. alstria office REIT has a one year low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a one year high of €15.24 ($17.72).

About alstria office REIT

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.