Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on Altagas and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CSFB set a C$17.00 price objective on Altagas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Altagas from C$13.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Altagas from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of ALA stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$16.45. 533,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,095. Altagas has a 1 year low of C$8.71 and a 1 year high of C$22.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 10.68.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altagas will post 1.3099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

