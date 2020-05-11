Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson purchased 2,802 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $55,899.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson purchased 4,956 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.34 per share, for a total transaction of $115,673.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,157.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 35,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of AIMC opened at $28.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 2.53. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

