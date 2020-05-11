AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.48.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. MKM Partners downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $3.30 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $13.93.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.