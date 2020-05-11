Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Citigroup

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s previous close.

DOX has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

DOX traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.20. 39,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,748. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 105.0% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 25,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

