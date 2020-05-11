Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the April 15th total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:AMRH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 133,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,591. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. Ameri has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

About Ameri

Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.

