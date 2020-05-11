American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Short Interest Up 47.6% in April

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,540,000 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the April 15th total of 55,240,000 shares. Currently, 19.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,488,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,509,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,902 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,234,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,001,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,499 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 19,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

