American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Acquired by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,661 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.55% of American Campus Communities worth $58,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 25,808 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

ACC stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.52. The company had a trading volume of 142,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,171. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.40. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.09.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.12 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.