American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEP. UBS Group cut their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $79.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. American Electric Power has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.04%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,231,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,067 shares of company stock worth $12,434,814. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

