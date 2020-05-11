American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

AXP stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.48. 3,330,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,579,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

