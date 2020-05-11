American International Group Inc. Acquires 9,902 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $90,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy stock opened at $65.92 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

