American International Group Inc. Has $8.74 Million Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 251,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,168,000 after acquiring an additional 38,329 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,768,000 after acquiring an additional 960,412 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 204,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.67.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 418,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.50 per share, with a total value of $34,536,232.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $97.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $134.84. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day moving average is $102.79.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

