American International Group Inc. Has $8.96 Million Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,558 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,718 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 79,739 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in EOG Resources by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 6,865 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $51.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.97.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

