American International Group Inc. Sells 2,721 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $158,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,104,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,384.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,204.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,321.65. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $944.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.