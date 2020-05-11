American International Group Inc. Sells 27,515 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 27,515 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $64,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $109.16 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $197.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average is $128.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.