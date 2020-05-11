American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Update

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.25% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN AMS traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,992. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers in the United States. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.