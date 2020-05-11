American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) is Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s 10th Largest Position

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 1.5% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. TIAA FSB raised its stake in American Tower by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 72,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,974 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,953 shares of company stock worth $1,810,561. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

NYSE AMT traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $240.50. 70,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,200. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $260.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.89%.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

