Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,105 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $29,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 24,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,885,000 after purchasing an additional 868,178 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra lifted their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.65.

AMGN stock traded up $7.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.74. 2,154,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

