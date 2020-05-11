Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given “Hold” Rating at Chardan Capital

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FOLD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Shares of FOLD opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.73% and a negative return on equity of 63.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $25,025.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 358,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,720.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,449,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,771 shares of company stock worth $1,161,184 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

