AmonD (AMON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $267.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 11th. One AmonD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including OKEx Korea, Hanbitco, CPDAX and BitMart. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. AmonD has a market cap of $893,543.51 and approximately $267.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.52 or 0.02048102 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00072898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00169573 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00041873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000160 BTC.

AmonD Token Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,068,560 tokens. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, OKEx Korea, BitMart and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

