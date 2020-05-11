Amoveo Price Reaches $20.75 (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for $20.75 or 0.00239974 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu. During the last week, Amoveo has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Amoveo has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $131.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00043290 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.53 or 0.03694932 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00054776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031307 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011608 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io.

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

