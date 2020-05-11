Ampleforth Achieves Market Cap of $6.21 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 21% against the US dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and $25,937.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00010439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043926 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.90 or 0.03687513 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00056613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031782 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011567 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001752 BTC.

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a token. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 18,857,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,879,415 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

