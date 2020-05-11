Analysts Anticipate AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $343.85 Million

Brokerages predict that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will post $343.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $343.40 million and the highest is $344.30 million. AAR posted sales of $562.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AAR.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.29 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

AIR stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24. AAR has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The company has a market cap of $638.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 18.1% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 188,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 28,857 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AAR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAR (AIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.