Analysts Anticipate Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $16.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Columbia Financial an industry rank of 166 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Columbia Financial news, Director Elizabeth E. Randall bought 2,650 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $42,082.00. Also, Director Dyk Robert Van bought 8,000 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $128,240.00. Insiders bought 22,650 shares of company stock valued at $350,322 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLBK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.81. 9,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,290. Columbia Financial has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $57.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Financial (CLBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.