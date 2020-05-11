Analysts Anticipate K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will report sales of $262.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for K12’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.44 million and the highest is $262.60 million. K12 reported sales of $256.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that K12 will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for K12.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. K12 had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $257.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LRN shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of K12 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, K12 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

In related news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $181,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,768.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in K12 during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in K12 during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in K12 during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in K12 during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in K12 by 92.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $22.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81. K12 has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $941.59 million, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

