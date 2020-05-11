Analysts Anticipate Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to Post $0.50 EPS

Analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.41. Ormat Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

NYSE:ORA traded up $7.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,048. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,815,000 after buying an additional 397,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,999,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,514,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,496,000 after purchasing an additional 110,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,469,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

