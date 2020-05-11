Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 11th (ALRM, AMPH, DISCB, DX, EAF, EGAN, EIGI, ENLC, ERIE, ESTA)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, May 11th:

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures and provides natural and synthetic graphite and carbon based products and services. The Company offers graphite electrodes, petroleum needle coke, crystalline form of carbon and energy solutions for manufacture of steel, aluminum, silicon metal, automotive products and electronics. GrafTech International Ltd. is based in Independence, United States. “

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions. Its solutions are designed to help small- and medium-sized businesses. The Company’s products and services includes initial Website design and creation, email and commerce solutions as well as offerings, such as scalable and on-demand computing, security, storage and bandwidth, online marketing, mobile and productivity solutions, Web Presence and Commerce Offerings, Computing Resources and Security Offerings, Marketing Solutions and Productivity Tools. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Erie Indemnity Company’s principal business activity consists of management of the affairs for Erie Insurance Exchange. The company also participates in the property/casualty insurance business through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, and Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company and through its management of the Flagship City Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Erie Insurance Exchange. “

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

