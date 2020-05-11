Analysts Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Acushnet reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOLF shares. Compass Point cut shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Acushnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of GOLF opened at $28.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.82. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth $12,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

