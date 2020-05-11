Analysts Expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to Post $0.46 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.47. Genpact reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

G has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

In other Genpact news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Genpact by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,004,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,682,000 after buying an additional 126,739 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:G traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.89. 103,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,650. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30. Genpact has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

